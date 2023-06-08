DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced several operational changes to take place on June 8 due to air quality concerns, one of which is that toll plaza cash booths will be unattended, and no violations will be issued.
Though they say DMV inspection lanes across the state will be closed, the lanes at the Georgetown location currently remain open. This also applies to road testing, with tests across the state cancelled, save for Georgetown, which will proceed as scheduled.
They have also announced the DMV on the Go will not be at its location Seaford, and will return next Thursday.
-
Due to a reduction in the Air Quality Index, the Delaware DMV reopened cash booths at the toll plazas at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.