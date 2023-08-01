DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a crash in Delmar that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old Delmar woman, now identified as Angela Daniels.
According police, at around 6:15 a.m. on July 31, a Monte Carlo driven by a 19-year-old Seaford man was heading south on Sussex Highway south of West Snake Road. At the same time, they say a Camry driven by Daniels was driving north on Sussex Highway approaching east snake road.
For unknown reasons, police say the Monte Carlo swerved to the left, going in to the grass median, then going in to the northward lanes. They say the Camry hit the right side of the of the Monte Carlo, leading the two cars to start spinning.
According to police, the Monte Carlo then collided with an Impala driving north.
They say the driver of the Monte Carlo was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.
Daniels was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, says police, while her passenger, a 55-year-old man also from Delmar, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the Impala, a 64-year-old man from Salisbury, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say the road was closed for four hours while they investigated the crash.