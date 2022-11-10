Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots today. Wind becoming south 20 to 25 knots with gusts of 35 to 40 knots tonight. Waves building to 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 6:00 PM this evening. The Gale Warning from 6:00 PM this evening until 6:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels, and reduce the visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid the hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe conditions. &&