DEWEY BEACH, Del.- In an effort to bolster pedestrian safety, the town of Dewey Beach has requested the state to lower the height of flashing yellow crossing beacons. These beacons, originally installed to increase awareness of crosswalks and ensure that vehicles stop for pedestrians, have proven difficult to see in bright daylight, especially during the bustling summer months.
Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach Town Manager, says occasionally drivers do not stop for the light, so this could help address the issue. "So we're hoping this fall, when the state comes in as part of their public safety project, they approve us lowering the flashing beacon lights at the center island to make them more eye level with drivers," explained Zolper.
The town emphasizes the importance of pedestrians double-checking that vehicles have fully stopped before crossing the streets.
To further enhance safety, Dewey Beach plans to extend the center island pedestrian barriers from Swedes Street south to Collins Avenue. This project is part of a broader effort to improve pedestrian safety throughout the town.
Chuck Litchford, who has lived in Dewey for about nine years, says crossing the street is always a concern for him and his family. "So the area's changed dramatically and unfortunately a lot of the people that visit and come here aren't familiar with how the traffic patterns work, are unfamiliar with the crosswalks, and I think it takes a lot of people by surprise," said Litchford.
The town says that it will also be marking the phrase "PUSH THE BUTTON" on the sidewalks to remind people to push the button on the light-up signs before they cross the street.