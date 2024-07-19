DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Town Council is considering an ordinance that would grant lifeguards the ability to ban any activity deemed a danger to the public. The proposed ordinance aims to enhance the authority of lifeguards in maintaining safety on the beach.
Currently, on weekends between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., playing sports involving airborne objects, such as football, is technically prohibited. According to Dewey's Town Manager, the goal of the ordinance is to empower lifeguards to enforce rules against potentially dangerous activities more effectively.
Dewey Beach Lifeguard Captain, Todd Fritchman, says that for years lifeguards have been regulating airborne activities, so there is no technical change to the rules. "On paper, we regulate it all the time, but we just didn't have the ordinance in the books to back us up from a legal perspective," said Fritchman.
Captain Fritchman says people do not always listen when told by a lifeguard to stop or move an activity, so a new code will likely help solve the problem.
Niel McLaughlin, who enjoys throwing a football on the beach, says it’s sad there need to be written rules in place because people don't use good judgment or listen. "Just use some common sense, stay away from other people who are relaxing, and you'll be all right," said McLaughlin.
The Town Manager emphasized that the policy would prioritize education first and enforcement second. However, individuals who fail to comply after a warning could face a $200 fine for violations on Dewey Beach.
Commissioners did not vote on the ordinance. Instead, they decided to discuss the ordinance further at another meeting.