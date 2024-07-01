MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is set to begin a dredging project along the Indian River near Millsboro this week. This initiative, funded through DNREC appropriations, aims to address sedimentation and shoaling issues in the navigational channel while simultaneously restoring 15 acres of tidal wetlands on Town of Millsboro property.
This is the situation up and down the Indian River, where sedimentation and shoaling have created significant navigation problems.
Diana Parker, a local resident, has witnessed these issues firsthand. "The dredging is needed. Extremely needed," she says.
DNREC has partnered with the Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program and the Shoreline and Waterway Management Section to maintain navigable waterways and restore local wetlands. The project, focusing on the Inland Bays region of Sussex County, will involve dredging 40,000 cubic yards of sediment over two years and using it to restore wetlands.
DNREC will repurpose the dredged material to enhance wetlands, promoting shoreline stability and reducing erosion. The project also involves treating invasive Phragmites, building a new marsh platform, and recreating a former low marsh. Native plant seeding will support wetland restoration efforts.
Anchor QEA has been engaged for engineering services, and collaboration with the Town of Millsboro, private landowners and lessons from previous projects underscore community support. The project aims to improve navigability, demonstrate innovative use of dredged material, and build capacity within DNREC.
Anticipated benefits include relief from extreme shoaling, protection against flooding and erosion, enhanced wildlife habitat and increased recreational opportunities.
Access to the channel will be extremely restricted due to shoaling and ongoing dredging activities. Boaters are advised to be mindful of the tides and avoid navigating this channel at low tide or during the dredging project.