LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation originally announced that there would be a closure of Dorman Road between Conleys Chapel Road and John J. Williams Highway starting on July 1, however that work will be postponed. There will be an installation of cross road pipes.
DelDOT suggests drivers wanting to go West on Dorman Road when this roadwork begins, continue on Route 24 and turn left on Robinsonville Road, turn left on to Conleys Chapel Road and turn left on Dorman Road.
Drivers wanting to go East on Dorman Road once roadwork commences, should continue on Conleys Chapel Road, turn right on to Robinsonville Road, turn right on to Route 24 and turn right on Dorman Road.