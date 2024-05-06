LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on May 4th, west of Laurel. According to police, the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. on Sharptown Road, west of Mt. Pleasant Road. A Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveling west at a high rate of speed, unexpectedly veered off the north side of the road. The vehicle then hit a drainage ditch, overturned, and collided with a utility pole.
The passenger was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police say the driver died at the scene and has been identified as 27-year-old Sofonias Escalante-Perez from Bloxom, Virginia.
Following the crash, the section of the roadway where the incident occurred was closed for about four hours to allow for a thorough investigation and cleanup.