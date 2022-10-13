ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Ellendale Thursday night.
DSP says that around 8 p.m. last night, a white tractor trailer was driving south in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard, south of VFW road, with a blue Kia Sportage driving behind it. The trailer slowed down and turned right, says DSP, which caused the Sportage to swerve right in to the shoulder to avoid hitting it, but was not to. According to DSP, the Sportage hit the back-right axle.
DSP says that both the car and trailer came to a stop. They say that the 75-year-old man from Hamburg, Pennsylvania had his seatbelt on and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to DSP, identification of the victim is waiting from notification to the next of kin.
The 38-year-old woman from Laurel, Delaware that was driving the trailer was wearing her seatbelt and not hurt, says DSP.
Troopers say that the road was closed for around 5 hours while DSP investigated.
DSP says no other vehicles were involved.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident, says DSP. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.