DELMARVA-- Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has been spotted spending some time on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The former Giants quarterback visited the Chick-fil-A in North Dover on Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the fast food restaurant.
"Thank you Mr. Manning for taking a moment out of your hectic schedule to take quick pic with your raving fans!" the post read.
But Manning's visit didn't stop in Dover. On Tuesday, Eugene Berl, a local Uber Driver, says he picked up Manning at the DETurf Sports Complex in Frederica and took him downstate.
"He was not amused when I told him I was an Eagles fan but still left a nine dollar tip!" Berl exclaimed.
Berl says Manning is in town because his daughter was playing at a lacrosse tournament. Berl says when he told Manning his sons were on the state championship lacrosse team, Manning thought was "very cool."
The two even bonded over a mutual friend--a classmate of Berls that played with Manning's father in the 70s.
Manning spent Tuesday night dining at Fish On in Lewes, according to a post from the restaurant.
"So exciting to see Eli Manning enjoying a beautiful simple meal with us last night!" the post read.