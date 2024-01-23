MILTON, Del. - On Tuesday morning, an investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal into a fire Monday night at the Milton CHEER Center continues. An EMS vehicle caught fire in a carport and became fully engulfed in flames. Another vehicle also caught fire and had to be removed.
The incident, reported shortly before 5 p.m., occurred on Broadkill Road. The Milton Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a vehicle and carport structure heavily involved in fire. State fire investigators determined the fire originated in the back of a parked vehicle and was accidental in nature, caused by an unknown electrical malfunction.
Damage is estimated at $100,000. A Sussex County paramedic was hurt after attempting to extinguish the fire and move another vehicle to safety. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
DNREC, Ellendale and Millsboro departments assisted as well as a hazmat unit.