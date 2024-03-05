DELMARVA- Users reported that the Meta owned social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram were not working worldwide earlier today. The issue has since been resolved and all content for CoastTV News is accessible on these platforms.
UPDATE: Facebook and Instagram down across the board
- Torie Seagraves
-
- Updated
Locations
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today