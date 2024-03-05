facebook and instagram logo

Users are reporting that the Meta owned social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram are not working worldwide. This may cause users to not see CoastTV content on our platforms. CoastTV will continue to add stories to the website and will provide an update when the issue is resolved.

DELMARVA- Users reported that the Meta owned social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram were not working worldwide earlier today. The issue has since been resolved and all content for CoastTV News is accessible on these platforms.

