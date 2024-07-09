DELMARVA - July 9 marks another blistering hot start to the week as high temperatures continue to soar along the coast.
The sun beats down on Michael Pennington as he works to keep his blueberry farm in tip-top shape. Despite the scorching temperatures, Pennington remains dedicated to maintaining his crop.
"We have a drip irrigation system that helps them out. But even now, I'm out there pulling weeds, and it's still pretty dry. I may have to run the irrigation even more," Pennington said.
Pennington explains that because blueberries are very sensitive to pesticide products, he has to pull weeds by hand, even when temperatures soar into the 90s.
While Pennington's efforts are keeping his blueberries alive, he faces another significant challenge. "Since we're a pick-your-own operation, a lot of folks just aren't coming out because it's too hot. We've been opening at 7 a.m. so people can get out here when it's cooler, but still, by eight or 9:00, it's almost 85, 90 degrees," he said.
Farms are not the only places battling the heat. Vineyards are feeling the strain as well. Jeannie Mariner and her husband run Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery. They say the heat is causing their products to wither quickly.
"When we get nice rain, everything out here is bright and beautiful and green. But we're seeing a lot more dull green grass and a little more brown. We really could use some rain," Mariner said.
Farms and vineyards are working hard to keep their businesses from drying up as the relentless heat wave continues to take its toll.