FENWICK ISLAND, Md. - An illegal U-turn sign placed at a crosswalk in Fenwick Island is causing concern. Despite the signage, not all motorists are heeding the warning, posing a significant risk to pedestrians.
Natalie Magdeburger, the Mayor of Fenwick Island, is determined to prevent her town from becoming another statistic in Delaware's concerning pedestrian fatality rate. "Delaware has one of the highest per capita pedestrian fatality rates in the country. Here's an opportunity at Baird Street to make sure that we're not another statistic," Mayor Magdeburger emphasized.
In response, the town of Fenwick Island and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) have collaborated on a proposed solution: relocating the crosswalk a few yards north to the opposite side of the intersection. This adjustment would enable vehicles to make U-turns legally while ensuring the safety of pedestrians.
However, the critical question remains: who will foot the bill for this necessary change? With an estimated cost of $75,000, Mayor Magdeburger says that DelDOT should bear the financial responsibility. "This is something that you should pay for. This is something that you engineered. This is to allow people to get across your highway," said Mayor Magdeburger.
DelDOT responded, saying that the town of Fenwick Island would be responsible for covering the cost. According to DelDOT, the town owns the existing rectangular rapid flash beacon and therefore must fund the relocation of the crosswalk and the existing beacon.
With both parties at a standstill over funding responsibilities, the fate of the proposed crosswalk relocation remains uncertain.