FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The shallow waters in Little Assawoman Bay have been a long-standing issue for residents and boaters alike. Glenn Horenberg has witnessed the problem firsthand from his backyard.
"We sit here and on a busy day we can watch a half a dozen boats and jet skis just getting stuck out there," Horenberg said.
But that is set to change. On Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council approved the contractor selected by the Dredging Committee to dredge Little Assawoman Bay. The total cost for the project is estimated at $2.3 million.
With funding from the State of Delaware and Sussex County, the town will only need to contribute $500,000. Despite the significant expense, Richard Robinson expressed confidence in the council’s decision.
"I have absolute confidence in the leadership of the community that has been focused on this problem, that they will make the right decisions in those regards. But yes, the sooner the better," Robinson said.
Currently, the bay is so shallow that boats and jet skis frequently get stuck, and vessels must navigate between poles to avoid shallow spots.
"I mean, the sooner the better. I've been hearing about this. We've been here for years and we're waiting and looking forward to it," Horenberg added.
With the Fenwick Island Council's approval, dredging is expected to begin in September and conclude by December.