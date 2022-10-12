SEAFORD, Del. - A warehouse in Seaford was engulfed in a fire Wednesday morning, with crews from all over the state coming in to help.
The fire took place in a behind a warehouse at 503 Harrington Street. Originally, it was thought the fire was in the warehouse, which is ran by Century Seals, but that is not true. It is unknown who owns the building that burnt down at this time.
Seaford Fire Department Chief Jack Wilson says six firefighters have suffered minor burns and some exhaustion.
"We arrived it had heavy fire condition," said Wilson, "We went into service and we experienced some problems so we did go... the fire advanced rapidly and destroyed the entire building."
Fire companies spotted on the scene include:
- Laurel Fire Department
- Seaford Fire Department
- Greenwood Fire Department
- Bridgeville Fire Department
- Delmar Fire Department
- Millsboro Fire Department
- Blades Fire Department
- Ellendale Fire Department
Sussex County EMS was also on the scene.
Seaford School District says that the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be doing air quality tests in several different locations around Seaford because of this fire. They say that DNREC vehicles may be seen in school parking lots while they do this..