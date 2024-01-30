OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched the morning of Jan. 30 to the 9000 block of Stephen Decatur Highway near the Shrimp Boat restaurant in response to reports of a structure fire.
Emergency services received the call at 5:09 a.m. and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Officials say they arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a pole barn at the back of the property. The barn was housing an RV. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and remained on location for about two hours.
According to Rob Korb, chief deputy fire marshal with the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, the vehicle and structure are considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not reported any injuries at the time of writing.