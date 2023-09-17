SALISBURY, Md.- A Saturday night fire spread to the woods, sparking massive flames on Wilton Avenue.
The Salisbury Fire Department says the call reported a shed fire with potential exposure to a nearby residence and extension into the surrounding woods. Upon receiving the emergency call, SFD crews, along with assistance from neighboring Automatic Aid firehouses, rushed to the scene. Firefighters say flames from the shed fire were near a home, though photos appear to show the home unharmed.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that it took 25 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire marshal says that the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental, from an electrical system failure. Officials say estimated damages total $30,000.