REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Wednesday, May 15 marks the beginning of the paid parking season in Rehoboth Beach. The city is now charging $4 per hour. This increase from $3 to $4 has sparked various reactions from visitors and locals. All visitors must pay between the HOURS OF 10 AM AND 10 PM.
The city has stated that the additional revenue from parking fees will be used for city projects and to improve employee benefits.
Megan Smith, who frequently visits the nation's summer capital, says the increase from three dollars an hour to four will make her cut back on her daily visits.
"It makes it really tough to just come and pop into stores, and I think I'll wait until the off season to do most things," said Smith.
Brendon Brown, who works at a local pizza shop in downtown Rehoboth, says the increase is frustrating because he's paying four dollars an hour just to go to work.
"It's going to affect the employees and not just us at Louie's Pizza but other businesses," said Brown.
The paid parking season ends on September 15th.