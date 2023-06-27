SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives and Senate approved a $5.6 billion operating budget as well as a nearly $195 million, one-time supplemental appropriation bill. The votes were not unanimous eight lawmakers voted against them in the House and three against them in the Senate, with many from that group representing districts in Sussex County.
On Thursday representatives including Milford's Brian Shupe, Long Neck's Jeff Hilovsky, Millsboro's Richard Collins, and Bridgeville's Jesse Vanderwende all voted against the budget in the House, and according to a statement released by the legislators who voted against it, they had good reason to.
The legislators say that though they support many of the investments and expenditures included in the budget, they are concerned about overall spending growth. They say the proposed budget is more than $507 million more than the previous year, a 10 percent increase, and an over 50 percent increase from the budget from 10 years ago, FY 2014.
The legislators also say the budget does not include the aforementioned $195 million supplemental appropriation bill.
According to those in opposition, the Net General Fund revenues are expected to go down 3.8 percent before coming back somewhat in FY 2025 with growth of 2.5 percent.
With everything in mind, these legislators say it is irresponsible to approve the spending bill, and hope that these increases would be taken in to account at the start of the next budget process. The legislators are asking the state to consider creating mechanisms to limit spending due to factors like inflation and population growth.
As for the Senate, the Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget passed Tuesday 17 to three. Those in opposition again included Sussex County representatives Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, Gerald Hocker of Bethany, and David Wilson of Greenwood.
With this budget, full time state workers including teachers will receive raises from 3 to 9 percent with the lowest pay grades receiving the highest pay increases. Almost $30 million will go towards projected growth in student populations and another almost $4 million for lead remediation in public schools. Over $200 million will go towards Medicaid funding, $51 million will address costs associated with retiree health benefits, and almost $2 million to implement the Marijuana Control Act.
The bills for the budget await Carney's signature.