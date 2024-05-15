LEWES, Del. - The long-anticipated Five Points Roundabout completely opened early Thursday morning.
DelDOT employees could be seen slowly opening the roundabout around 9:30 a.m. The roundabout was opened one section at a time and was completely open by noon.
"There's still going to be congestion, especially at peak times," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "It's a very heavily traveled area. Really our goal here is to help move traffic safely and efficiently, and we think given time, people are going to get used to it and appreciate the improvements that have been made."
On Monday, the weather caused the original open date of Wednesday to be pushed back. This is because the weather prevented a proper amount of workers from being onsite to monitor the complete opening of the roundabout, which is required, according to DelDOT.
The traffic signal on Route 9 was activated May 10, and will remain flashing until the intersection opens.
The Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road roundabout partially opened to traffic on April 19. Drivers have been able to travel between Plantation Road and Beaver Dam Road and exit to Henlopen Landing.
For more on the project, visit the project portal on deldot.com.