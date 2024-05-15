LEWES, Del. - DelDOT confirmed to CoastTV News that the long-anticipated opening of the roundabout near Five Points will open completely on Thursday morning.
On Monday, the weather caused the original open date of Wednesday to be pushed back. This is because the weather prevented a proper amount of workers from being onsite to monitor the complete opening of the roundabout, which is required, according to DelDOT.
The traffic signal on Route 9 was activated May 10, and will remain flashing until the intersection opens. DelDOT says the roundabout is now expected to open before the end of the week.
The Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road roundabout partially opened to traffic on April 19. Drivers have been able to travel between Plantation Road and Beaver Dam Road and exit to Henlopen Landing.
