Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE STATE OF DELAWARE... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM Tuesday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&