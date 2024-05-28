GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown could launch significant changes as it considers new regulations for recreational marijuana. A public hearing was held Tuesday night for a proposed ordinance that aims to allow retail marijuana shops and growing facilities within the town.
However, the proposed rules come with specific restrictions, including a ban on drive-thrus and outdoor seating for these establishments. This move aligns with Town Manager Gene Dvornick's earlier statements that such businesses could be a future possibility for the community.
Mayor Bill West says the town needs to prepare for the future of recreational marijuana and prevent black market sales of the drug with high levels of THC.
"We need to open our eyes to everything that's involved, not just not in my backyard," West says.
The topic has been up for discussion in the town since last summer, with no decisions as of yet. It was in January that officials asked for public input on zoning changes to make space for recreational use in the town. The planning commission voted against the ordinance.
Some people for recreational marijuana businesses say it would help generate revenue for the town. Those against the ordinance raised health and safety concerns.
"One cannot ignore the evidence that demonstrates the adverse effects of marijuana use of adolescents and young adults, these include permanent psychological and functional consequences," says Linda Dennis.
"Marijuana actually has been found to be safer than alcohol, less damaging," says Dennis Windsory. "Unlike marijuana use alcohol use causes tens of thousands of deaths."
Mayor West is encouraging people who live in the town to write letters to the council expressing their thoughts and concerns about the ordinance for marijuana businesses. He says the public comment period will remain open through two more council meetings.
Georgetown has gone against the grain with its stance on recreational marijuana compared to other communities in Sussex County that have already imposed outright bans such as Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach, and South Bethany. If approved, the ordinance will undergo a review process, requiring approval from the town's planning commission before returning to the town council for finalization.