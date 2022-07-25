GEORGETOWN, De - After a lengthy discussion among council members, the President of the Georgetown Historical Society Jim Bowdin and participants during public comments, the request of $24,000 for Marvel Museum improvements was approved.
Most of the public who either wrote into council or who spoke at the meeting were opposed to public money being used because the Confederate Flag flies on museum grounds as part of a memorial to Delawareans who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Mayor Bill West made a motion to table the decision in the attempt to create a workshop dealing with the flag issue. The motion could not gain a majority vote.
Council eventually agreed to the funding with the requirement that a commission be established dealing with the Confederate Flag.
Bowdin says the money will go towards sealing the parking lot, replacing the window sashes on the blacksmith shop, and renovating the barn for events.