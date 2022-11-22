MILTON, De - The Master Plan for the proposed Granary housing development was unanimous approved by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night.
This comes after the town council approved the master plans in a November 7th meeting.
The development will be over thirteen hundred square feet, and will double the amount of homes in Milton. It is expected to take twenty to twenty five years to complete.
"Growth is always a good thing if it's managed well and managed smartly," he said.
It is unclear at this time when construction could begin, but when it does. It will take between 20 to 25 years to finish.