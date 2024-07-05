FRANKFORD, Del. - A pilot was injured after a plane, registered as N749SK, crashed on the Fourth of July around 4 p.m. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company said the plane crashed near the 34,000 block of Rickards Road in Frankford and the Federal Aviation Administration confirms the pilot was the only person on board at the time. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
The Millville and Roxana volunteer fire companies both shared photos of the crash on Facebook. Firefighters said they found the airplane upside down at the end of a field after it fell from the trees. The pilot of the plane had managed to get out.
The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company reports that injuries appeared to be minor, and the pilot did not go to the hospital with first responders. Crews ensured there were no fuel leaks.
Delaware State Police posted on X, formally known as Twitter, to say troopers were also on the scene, providing medical assistance and helping federal investigators. NTSB will lead the investigation into the crash.