DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Milton native and country music singer Jimmie Allen announced he will be performing at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach in September. According to the venue, tickets to the Friday, Sept. 29 show sold out in two minutes. A second night has been added and tickets are on sale now.
The original announcement came just days after Allen's lawyers brought a countersuit against the two women who accused him of sexual assault. The first case against Allen claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed “Jane Doe” on his management team; the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and recorded it without her knowledge.
The concerts will be held on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 28 and 29 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 before booking fees.