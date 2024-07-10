OCEAN CITY, Md. - The land that could soon hold the Kyma Hotel is the subject of heated debate. According to plans presented to the town council, the hotel is requesting to add a fire lane that would use part of Sunset Park. This proposal has stirred significant controversy among locals and vacationers.
"I feel that if it's a public space, then the public should have a say whether or not they want to coordinate that. And if the public says nay, then it's a nay," said vacationer Debra Wolfe.
The public voiced their strong opposition during this week's council meeting. Sunset Park is a beloved community space used for live events, often featuring food trucks, a dog-friendly beach, fishing, and breathtaking views. The proposed fire lane would restrict these activities, prohibiting food trucks and tents in designated areas and necessitating the removal of some trellises.
A letter from the hotel's architect to the town states that the changes would provide firefighters with access to the hotel from two sides in case of an emergency, with all work being done "to the satisfaction of the applicable Ocean City department."
Despite these assurances, Wolfe remains unconvinced. "I think it impacts their local traditions. If they have food trucks and events there, then it does impact the wildlife as well. So we have too much of that," she said.
A Kyma Hotel representative have requested to reschedule their presentation to the Ocean City Council to a later date.