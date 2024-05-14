Election 2024 Maryland Senate

FILE - Former republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visits the Bridge Boat Show in Stevensville, Md., April 12, 2024. Democrats voting in Maryland's contentious primary for Senate are divided about who is best positioned to beat Hogan. Congressman David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are the most prominent candidates in the Democratic primary.

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan has been called by the Associated Press as the winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. At the time of writing he leads the field with 147,563 votes, followed next Robin Ficker with 71,726.

"They said the Hogan brand of politics was dead. Once again we proved them wrong tonight," Hogan said during a speech in Annapolis. "In 2014 they said it couldn't be done here in Maryland, but with your help we just went out and did it and pulled off the biggest surprise upset in America."

At this time Larry Hogan has received 130,616 votes, winning the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in November in the race for Maryland's opening Senate seat. Though Alsobrooks currently sits with 212,318 votes, Hogan said in a watch party speech Tuesday night that he is looking to unite Marylanders.

Hogan continued to congratulate the other contenders in the Republican primary. On Facebook, he also congratulated his November opponent, Angela Alsobrooks.

"I know Angela well and I value our respectful relationship," his post said. "I look forward to a real debate on what this campaign is about: who can actually help fix the mess in Washington."

He was a two-term Republican governor in a heavily blue state and was expected to dominate the Maryland's GOP Senate primary. He could become the state's first Republican senator in more than 40 years. Marylanders will have a big say in November's fight for Senate majority.

