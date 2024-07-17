OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Ocean City swelters through what is expected to be the last day of a grueling heat wave, locals and visitors are finding ways to stay cool outside during the high-temperature conditions.
Deon Chaney, who delivers and unloads goods in Ocean City, is no stranger to the challenges posed by extreme heat.
“I mean, it is a little challenging. . .it’s been really hot out, getting real sweaty,” Chaney told CoastTV. “So I have been trying to stay hydrated, trying to stay cool as possible, wet rag around your neck, those types of things. But hey, it’s part of the job.”
While the heat wave continues to push temperatures to uncomfortable highs, some people continue to walk along the boardwalk, while others prefer to take a break from the heat and ride the tram to cool off. Others still brave the torrid sands to have fun in the ocean.
Despite the ongoing hot spell, some people remain unfazed. One boardwalk worker mentioned that the sea breeze makes conditions more bearable.
Although the heat is extreme, efforts to improve the community are ongoing. Lisa Miller works for Care First, has a team of 20 individuals dedicated to cleaning the boardwalk and beach. Originally scheduled to work until mid-afternoon, Miller explained that their shift would be cut short due to the intense heat.
“We were supposed to stay here until mid-afternoon because that’s when the heat is going to be its highest,” Miller said. “So we had the option to stay if we’d like, but obviously the health of everyone is mainly important, so we are scaling it back to end sooner.”
As Ocean City endures the dog days of summer, today is expected to be the last day of the heat wave.