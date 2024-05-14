LAUREL, Del.-Superintendent of Laurel School District Shawn Larrimore, 53, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) following a traffic incident late Friday night.
The school district took to social media May 14, saying Larrimore,
"will be away from his duties as superintendent for an indefinite amount of time," said the Laurel School District. "Disciplinary consequences imposed by the Laurel Board of Education on Dr. Larrimore will not be disclosed publicly per our human resources protocol. The Board will continue to address this matter thoroughly and with utmost diligence."
This incident occurred on Sussex Highway near Camp Road where the Laurel Police Department detail that Larrimore was apprehended after failing to slow down or move over for a police traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, a secondary officer pursued Larrimore’s red Ford F150 after it passed the initial traffic stop. Specifically, the arrest report documents the F150 driving almost entirely in the shoulder, swerving to the left highway lane, and back right over the shoulder "rumble strips". In addition to those violations, the vehicle's registration was expired. The officer conducted a traffic stop at that time. Upon stopping the car, the officer noted signs of alcohol impairment which led to a DUI investigation. Larrimore refused a chemical test, and a blood sample was later obtained through a search warrant, with results pending.
Charges against Larrimore include:
- Driving under the influence
- Failing to move over for an emergency vehicle
- Failing to signal continuously before turning
- Failing to remain within a single lane
- Operating a vehicle with expired registration
He was released to a sober party and was issued a summons for a future court appearance.