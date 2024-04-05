LEWES, Del - On Friday morning, the Lewes Board of Elections (BOE) decided to cancel the municipal election scheduled for May 11.
The election would have determined the two city council seats that carry with it a three year term, however the two candidates that filed were deemed eligible by the board in accordance with the requirements. The two candidates will fill the open spots by default.
Thursday, April 4 was the filing deadline for this race. Carolyn Jones and Khalil Saliba won these seats in 2021.