LEWES, Del. - Both Lewes Fire Department and Delaware State Police had to respond to a car crash Wednesday morning.
According to Lewes Fire, the crash happened in front of Hopkins Dairy Farm on Route 9 at around 8:50 a.m.
DSP says that a red 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck was on Route 9 heading towards the intersection with Sweetbriar Road when the driver did not stop at the intersection's red light. As a result, the truck smashed in to the side of a black 2014 Ford Escort crossing the other way.
According to DSP, the driver of the escort had serious but non life-threatening injuries. DSP says they were taken to the hospital.
DSP says that the driver of the pickup truck was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.
Route 9 was shut down for around 45 minutes following the crash, per Lewes Fire.