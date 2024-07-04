LEWES, Del. - The city of Lewes is gearing up to bring the community together for a memorable Fourth of July celebration. This year’s festivities promise a day filled with fun, family-friendly activities, and patriotic spirit.
The celebrations will kick off with the Children’s Games at 9 a.m. on Second Street. During the games, Second Street will be closed to ensure the safety of all participants and will re-open once the games conclude.
At 1:30 p.m., the much-anticipated Independence Day Boat Parade will set sail. Organized by the Overfalls and Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club, this parade features an array of decorated boats vying for prizes. People who wish to participate can find registration forms at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, located in the historic Fisher-Martin House.
Terry Blackford loves celebrating the Fourth in Lewes because she loves seeing the community come together.
"It's so nice to see everyone come together, and people of all ages can have fun, so my husband and I really love the area," said Blackford.
Georgina Zee and her husband decided to not only celebrate the Fourth of July in Lewes but a special milestone as well.
"Well, we're celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary tomorrow, so we just wanted to get away to a quiet, peaceful setting, and this is perfect," said Zee.
The celebrations will continue with the Doo-Dah Parade, which is set to begin between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Known for its creative floats, the Doo-Dah Parade is a highlight of the day that showcases the unique character of the Lewes community.
Capping off the day of festivities, a breathtaking fireworks display will light up the sky at dusk.