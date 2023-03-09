BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged 53-year-old Robert Franks for the murder of his wife, Cynthia Moss-Franks, which occurred in February. Franks was a suspect awaiting extradition to Delaware from Pennsylvania, where he was found by Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 20.
Moss-Franks was found dead in her home in Heritage Shores on Feb. 17 after concerned family members requested a well-being check when they were unable to contact her. Her car was missing at that time and was eventually found unoccupied in Philadelphia.
Franks was transported from Philadelphia to Delaware State Police Troop 2 by state detectives from the Department of Justice Extradition Unit. He was charged with first degree murder and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on a $5,000,000 cash bond.