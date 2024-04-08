DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Capitol Police say 68-year-old James Kaiser Sr. of Dover has been identified in connection with a shots fired investigation that took place near the Kent County Family Court on April 3.
The agency says no injuries were reported, court operations were not impacted and there are no known threats to the public.
Police say Kaiser Sr.'s car was located in Annapolis and officers initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the agency says Kaiser Sr. shot and killed himself.
Capitol Police continue to investigate the original shots fired complaint.