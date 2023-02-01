DAGSBORO, Del. - The man trapped in a sand pit at Atlantic Concrete on Thorogoods Road in Dagsboro has been rescued.
The man is in his mid 20s and is trapped in a sand pit up to his neck. At this time, it is believed that the man was standing on the sand when it gave way and he fell in.
Officials say the man is alive and conscious, and stayed that way throughout the rescue.
Sources say the man did not work for the plant. He is believed to be an outside contractor who was there for maintenance.
There are several first responders from all three Delaware counties on the scene, along with agencies from Maryland.