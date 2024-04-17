BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland General Assembly brought its 2024 legislative session to a close on April 8. Among the notable outcomes of this session was the funding for the proposed sports complex.
the State of Maryland and the Town of Ocean City have put in $500,000 each towards the preliminary design work. The funding is designated for the initial phases, including site assessment, planning, and design.
Tom Perlozzo, the Director of Tourism and Business Development in Ocean City, says the state will be paying for the majority of the project. He highlighted the state's commitment to cover 80 percent of construction and operational costs, while Ocean City covers the other 20 percent.
The proposed sports complex is envisioned to feature eight to 10 tournament-quality multipurpose fields, jogging trails, a playground, and restroom facilities.
"This is a huge tourism effort to embed and drive our economy year-round, both from the indoor and outdoor complex. So we're really excited about what it can do long term for Ocean City," Perlozzo remarked.
Ocean City continues to look at different areas to possibly put the proposed sports complex, with the land behind Stephen Decatur High School emerging as a leading contender. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure a contractor to work on the design phase.