MILFORD, Del. - On Monday the Milford Board of Education voted to table indefinitely a controversial proposal known as Policy 6103. Officially it is titled "Adherence to Curriculum." Supporters on the Board had claimed it was designed to keep classrooms free of anything that could create a offensive, hostile or intimidating learning environments.
It is a policy that had drawn criticism from American Civil Liberties Union Delaware.
"While we believe students can and should be free to express multiple viewpoints in the classroom, compelling teachers to present multiple viewpoints - no matter how illegitimate - also violates basic tenets of free speech and expression," ACLU Executive Director Mike Brickner said.
"This policy is not an attempt to mandate the presentation of obscure beliefs or ideas and thus legitimize them," Board member Adam Brownstein said. "This process would not require MSD staff to present all views on a topic, but would encourage staff to present alternative ideas to spark students' ability to engage in critical thinking."
Milford local, David Erickson, said when it comes to sensitive topics, maturity is key.
"When people question you and disagree with you, that can make for more tension, more division. We don't need that. I think the whole country needs to take a step back and say 'what is maturity?'"
"The teacher has the ability to step back and let them voice their opinion. They're there to teach them, you know, let them learn. And the teacher can learn from them" said Michael Triboletti, when asked if there is a way teachers could address sensitive topics in the classroom in a way that would not be upsetting or viewed as inappropriate to parents.
Another point some people made when Coast TV spoke with them, claimed that things that are controversial change from moment to moment and it would be hard to determine what is and isn't controversial as the time's continue to change.
Elizabeth Masten said the proposed policy could limit students learning.
"They're going to get this information anyway. The school is a part of the community and they're part of the world. So they will know all about it."
While the board did vote to table Policy 6130 indefinitely the conversation between board members leading to that vote suggested that some version of this discussion could resume in the future.