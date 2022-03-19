DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- A 21-year-old Milford man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Dewey Beach early Saturday morning.
Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the man was leaving the Starboard with a gun. Police say when they tried to find the man, he ran away on Route One before losing him about three blocks later.
Then over an hour later, around 2:23 a.m., troopers say the Dewey Beach Police Department 9-1-1 Center received a call from an employee of Starboard advising the suspect had returned to the business and was located by staff inside a restricted employee-only area.
At that time, troopers say two Dewey Beach Police Officers responded and found the man inside the outdoor tent area of the business. Police say when officers attempted to speak to the man, he ran away again, this time onto Saulsbury street. At that time, officers found the man and in the activity, a single gunshot was fired by a Dewey Beach Police officer. Police say the details surrounding the shooting incident are still in the early stages of the investigation.
After he was shot, police say the man ran away again, and was eventually found unconscious behind a building on Route One with a handgun. When he was found, police say they began life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately passed away.
The Dewey Beach Police Officers involved in this incident were not injured. The officer involved in the shooting is currently placed on standard administrative leave with pay and benefits pending the outcome of this investigation.
The Starboard Restaurant released an official statement on their Facebook page letting people know about the shooting.
"Our staff & team were not involved and are all safe. Our thoughts & prayers go out to those involved. Safety for our staff & customers are always a top priority here," the Starboard Restaurant posted.
The 21-year-old Milford man's name is not being released until his family has been properly notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police, Dewey Beach Police, or Crime Stoppers Delaware.