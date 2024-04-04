MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum is set to host the premiere screening of "In Due Course: Integrating Milford High School" at the Milford Public Library on April 6, which highlights segregation and the effect it had on the city.
Scheduled for 1 p.m. at the library, located at 11 South East Front St., filmmaker Michael Oates will introduce the film and lead a Q&A session following the screening.
The documentary offers a deep dive into the history of racial integration at Milford High School. According to the museum, it sheds light on the failed attempt in 1954 and the eventual success in 1962, highlighting a major shift in community values and attitudes towards desegregation.
"In Due Course: Integrating Milford High School" features interviews with Ed Kee, co-author of The Milford Eleven, and Edna Turner Sharp, one of the 1954 Milford Eleven. The documentary also features perspectives from Charles Hammond Jr., Josephus Clark of the 1962 Milford Seven, as well as white students like Edward Steiner and Dr. Karl Western who attended Milford High School in 1954.
Through these personal accounts, the film explores the impact of the Supreme Court's landmark 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which led to the end of legalized racial segregation in U.S. schools. The museum said that stories of Dr. Reba Hollingsworth and Dr. Alvin Turner, Edna's younger brother, further enrich the narrative.
Thomas Summer's with the Milford Museum, said he hopes the film will shed light on the significance of this time in Milford's history.
"I don't think a lot of people know that, the history of what happened here in Milford, with integration and how difficult it was at the time. And I think this is a great way to actually share exactly what happened through this movie."
The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Milford's lesser-known black history and its connection to a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards equality and integration, while featuring some local Milfordians who lived through it all.
"I think people are going to be very interested in seeing a lot of familiar faces, actually, in the film itself, because it's a part of, of American history, but it's also a huge part of Milford history, and it's very personable." said Summers.
The premiere is partially funded by Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Berkana, Center for Media and Education, Inc.
The Milford Museum previously hosted an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. that highlighted the impact King had on the Milford community during his time fighting segregation.