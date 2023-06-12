MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department says they are looking for a man who was chasing after a child early Monday morning.
UPDATE 6/13/23: Millsboro Police say that the man went to the station Monday evening, where he was positively identified. Though the investigation is still ongoing, police do not believe that this was an attempted child abduction. They say the original post was shared over 600 times.
They say the man was seen in a black four-door sedan on Delaware Avenue when he suddenly jumped out of the passenger seat and chased a child in a nearby yard.
According to police, the man is described as around 5'5", wearing black shorts, no shirt, and with a six-letter tattoo on his stomach with a picture below it. Police confirm that the child was able to get to safety before the suspect reached him, but the whereabouts of the suspect are unknown.
The car in the picture is believed by police to be the one that the suspect jumped out of.
Anyone with information is asked to to contact the Millsboro Police Department immediately at 302-934-8174, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.