MILLSBORO, Del. - With no end in sight to the blistering heat, towns across Delmarva are urging residents and businesses to preserve water as much as possible. This comes as no surprise to farmer Kevin Killian.
"We knew this was coming because we were absolutely flooded this winter. So it only made sense that, of course, we were going to have a drought this summer," Killian said.
The town of Millsboro has issued a request asking residents and business owners to voluntarily conserve water. Officials urge the community to be mindful of water usage, especially during high-demand hours.
Similarly, the town of Selbyville has asked its residents to conserve water and has implemented specific regulations regarding lawn watering times to help manage the demand. The town has enacted a code that only allows residents to use water for outside purposes between 6 and 8 p.m. This code has been in place since May and will remain until October.
Conserving water can come at a cost, with grass potentially turning brown and gardens suffering. However, Craig Edick is prepared, as he maintains his own water supply to keep things green.
"Probably a good 40 gallons or so. But we try to do that in the evening and after the beach heat. And because we're not on the city system, I have to maintain my water pump and well and septic and all that. So we try to do it during the best time of day," Edick explained.
Other communities, including Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines, are also encouraging locals to practice water conservation.