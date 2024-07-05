MILTON, Del. - The Milton Farmers Market expected to celebrate Independence Day with a special Fifth of July event Friday has been cancelled due to the heat. The celebration would have taken place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace Church, at 514 Union Street.
In addition to the usual selection of vendors, a variety of family-friendly activities were planned. The event would have featured farm animals, face painting, balloon twisting, a moon bounce and the opportunity to touch a fire truck from Station 85 and a police car from the Milton Police Department.
The Milton Farmers Market is organized by the local nonprofit Cape Community Fund.