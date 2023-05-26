MILTON, Del. - The grand opening for the return of the Milton Farmer's Market is set for Friday, May 26. There will be a celebratory ribbon cutting at 3:15 p.m. on the lawn of the Milton Historical Society.
Market attendees will find locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruit, fresh baked goods, and more.
In 2022, the market was held in the parking lot of the Milton Fire Department and was organized by its ladies auxiliary group. This year, the market has been taken over by the Cape Community Fund and will be hosted at the Milton Historical Society.
"Having the farmer's market remain in Milton not only helps our local farmers, it also gives the Town of Milton a sense of community as residents and visitors gather together to purchase fresh produce in downtown Milton," Karen Falk, executive director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce, told us. "It also helps boost our local businesses when market goers shop, dine, or take in a show at the Milton Theatre!"
The market itself will take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at 210 Union St. More events and things to do in Milton can be found on the town's chamber of commerce website at historicmilton.com.
UPDATE: The market has been postponed one week.