Milton Alert

People in the Milton area woke up to this public safety alert.

MILTON, Del.- Wednesday morning, people in the Milton area were notified with a Gold Alert sent to their phones. Delaware State Police have since found 40-year-old Daniel Uffelman. The alert specifically advised people near Cave Neck Road, Walkabout Lane and Round Pole Bridge Road to know what Uffelman looked like in case of any sightings. According to police, Uffelman is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses.

Daniel Uffelman

Delaware State Police say they are searching for 40-year-old Daniel Uffelman. The alert specifically advised people near Cave Neck Road, Walkabout Lane, and Round Pole Bridge Road to know what the man looked like in case of any sightings. Courtesy of DSP.

Police say the man was last seen just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Walkabout Lane in Milton. The agency encouraged locals to stay alert and contact 911 if they see Daniel Uffelman.

