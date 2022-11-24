GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) has announced that Chandler Griffith was apprehended Wednesday night by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team.
The DOC previously shared on Wednesday morning that Griffith, of Harrington, failed to return to prison after an approved work pass, which allowed him to leave the facility to go to work.
According to the Delaware DOC, Griffith is serving for a Violation of Probation - Burglary charge at the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown.
Court information is pending.