Laurel, Del.- In the early hours of Sunday, February 11th, Laurel police responded to the 2800 block of Daniel Street at the Carvel Gardens Apartment Complex for reports of shots fired. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers arrived at around 2:00 a.m. and found a large crowd of people scrambling to leave an apartment for their cars.The gravity of the situation became evident as officers made contact with the lease, revealing that three individuals had been shot. Police say that, as the chaos unfolded, a vehicle attempted to evade police, triggering a pursuit that spanned across jurisdictional lines. Seaford Police Department employed stop sticks to halt the fleeing vehicle. Multiple suspects were arrested without further incident, although subsequently released after questioning.
According to Laurel Police Department, a 17-year-old male is being treated for two gunshot wounds and is serious, but stable condition. Police say a 18-year-old female sustained a graze wound, and was treated and released on-scene. A 26-year-old female is currently being treated or seven gunshot wounds and police say she is in serious, but stable condition.
Police say it can confirm that the incident was isolated to one apartment and was not a random shooting.
The collaborative efforts of the Laurel Police Department, Seaford Police Department, and Delaware State Police were instrumental in securing the scene, ensuring the safety of residents, and facilitating the investigation. Laurel police say that over 50 spent casings from various firearms were recovered from both inside the apartment and the surrounding area, painting a vivid picture of the intensity of the exchange. Authorities are still continuing to investigate the shooting.
The department is asking for any direct witnesses, owners of cameras in the area, or others with information to contact Laurel PD Det Gardner at 302-875-2244 or by contacting Delaware Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip.