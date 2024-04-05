Houses

Changing the name also means changing the addresses for the 8 homes on the road. 

BERLIN, Md. - Last fall, a fire incident occurred on the nameless road on South Point Road, prompting responders from Ocean City and Berlin Fire Company to rush to the scene. However, they encountered difficulties in pinpointing the exact location due to the absence of a road name and house numbers not being clear. This incident prompted the Worcester County Commissioners to discuss the possibility of naming the road to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Stephen Alther, a homeowner residing on the unnamed street in Berlin, voiced his support for naming the road. "The fire department, you know, if there's ever something serious that needs to go down, if they're not familiar, they're going to pass it. So I think it would be a good idea for everybody to name it. Why not?" Alther remarked.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential inconvenience of changing addresses for the eight homes situated along the road. Some residents argue that with modern technology, clear display of house numbers should suffice.

The commissioners are exploring various options, including the possibility of  homes displaying clear and visible numbers. This would allow homeowner's addresses to stay the same. However, a significant hurdle remains as the current county code mandates the naming of private lanes with more than three houses, and the unnamed road in question has eight homes.

The Worcester County Commissioners continue to deliberate on whether to proceed with naming the road or to adjust the county code.