BERLIN, Md. - Last fall, a fire incident occurred on the nameless road on South Point Road, prompting responders from Ocean City and Berlin Fire Company to rush to the scene. However, they encountered difficulties in pinpointing the exact location due to the absence of a road name and house numbers not being clear. This incident prompted the Worcester County Commissioners to discuss the possibility of naming the road to prevent similar incidents in the future.
UPDATE: Nameless Road on South Point raises concerns
- Kevin Zipay
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Kevin Zipay
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today